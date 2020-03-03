Finlandia Baseball swept by Rivier

Sophomore Christian Frederick had four hits as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-2) lost 12-8 and 17-3 to Rivier (2-3), Monday afternoon at the PDC.

In the opener, Rivier tried to put this one away early with six runs in the second inning. In the third inning with two outs, freshman Jimmy D’Angelo singled and senior Nik Geiser was hit by a pitch. The Raiders misplayed a grounder and allowed both runners to score.

Rivier scored six runs in the fourth, however Finlandia refused to quit. The Lions chipped away scoring two runs in the fourth and sixth innings. At the same time, FinnU allowed only one hit to the Raiders the rest of the way.

In the seventh inning, senior Ben Loya reached on an error and moved to second on a single from senior Jean Pimentel. Frederick doubled to score both runners and make it 12-8. Rivier got the next two batters out to end the game.

For Finlandia, Frederick had three hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs and Geiser had two hits. Junior Will Thompson (0-1) gave up eight hits, 12 runs with seven earned, walked three and struck out one in three innings.

For Rivier, four players had two hits each. Tim Scott (1-0) gave up five hits, four runs with two earned, walked one and struck out four in four innings.

In the nightcap, Rivier used five hits and an error to score four runs in the first inning. In the bottom half, senior Austin Green doubled and moved to third on a single from Loya.

Senior Devonte Fleming singled to drive in Green to make it 4-1. The Raiders scored 10 runs over the next two innings to put the game away.

For Finlandia, Green and Loya had two hits each. Senior Ashton Knutson (0-1) gave up 12 hits, 14 runs, walked one and struck out one in three innings.

For Rivier, Corey Cochran had four hits and gave up nine hits, three runs with one earned and struck out three in 5.3 innings.

Finlandia takes on Alvernia, Tuesday, Mar. 3. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m.