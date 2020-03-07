Finlandia Baseball ends Florida games with a pair of losses

The Finlandia University baseball team (0-10) lost 14-0 and 15-0 to Baruch (5-2), Saturday afternoon at the PDC.

The first four innings were a battle of pitching and defense with just seven hits allowed. Baruch scored three runs over the first two innings.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, senior Devonte Fleming singled to left field with two outs. The Bearcats got the next batter out, then scored 10 runs in the fifth to break the game open.

For Finlandia, junior Ashton Knutson (0-2) gave up 11 hits, 13 runs with five earned, walked two and struck out six in 4.3 innings. Junior Nathan Johnson gave up one run which was unearned, walked three and struck out six in 2.7 innings.

For Baruch, four players had two hits each. Robert Raman (1-0) threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

In the nightcap, Baruch scored a run in the bottom of the first for the early lead. In the second inning, freshman Michael Martinez and sophomore Christian Frederick singled and moved to third and second, respectively on a pass ball.

The Bearcats got the next two batters out and scored a run in the bottom half. In the third, with one out, Finlandia got singles from senior Nik Geiser and junior Sawyer Murrell. Baruch again got two outs and sealed the game with four in the bottom of the third.

For Finlandia, Frederick had two hits. Junior Will Thompson (0-2) gave up five hits, six runs with four earned, walked two and struck out one in 2.7 innings.

For Baruch, Kemal Deljanin had four hits. Benjamin Akerman (2-0) gave up six hits, walked one and struck out eight in six innings.

Finlandia is off until, Saturday, Mar. 28 when they open the WIAC season against UW-Whitewater. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.