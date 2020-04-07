Detroit Tiger's Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies

Al Kaline, the Hall of Fame outfielder who played his entire 22-season career for Detroit, has died. "Mr. Tiger" - as he was affectionately known - was 85. Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title, in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 average. He was an All-Star in 15 seasons, won 10 Gold Gloves and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility. Kaline also sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster and was a special assistant to the general manager.