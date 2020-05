Detroit Lions 2020 schedule

PS1 August 13-17 at New England Patriots WJBK-TV FOX 2 TBD

PS2 Thursday, August 20 vs. New York Jets ESPN 8:00 p.m.

PS3 August 27-30 at Miami Dolphins WJBK-TV FOX 2 TBD

PS4 September 3-4 vs. Buffalo Bills WJBK-TV FOX 2 TBD

1 Sunday, September 13 vs. Chicago Bears FOX 1:00 p.m.

2 Sunday, September 20 at Green Bay Packers FOX 1:00 p.m.

3 Sunday, September 27 at Arizona Cardinals FOX 4:25 p.m.

4 Sunday, October 4 vs. New Orleans Saints FOX 1:00 p.m.

5 BYE WEEK

6 Sunday, October 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars FOX 1:00 p.m.

7 Sunday, October 25 at Atlanta Falcons FOX 1:00 p.m.

8 Sunday, November 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts CBS 1:00 p.m.

9 Sunday, November 8 at Minnesota Vikings CBS 1:00 p.m.

10 Sunday, November 15 vs. Washington Redskins fOX 1:00 p.m.

11 Sunday, November 22 at Carolina Panthers FOX 1:00 p.m.

12 Thursday, November 26 vs. Houston Texans CBS 12:30 p.m.

13 Sunday, December 6 at Chicago Bears FOX 1:00 p.m.

14 Sunday, December 13 vs. Green Bay Packers FOX 1:00 p.m.

15 Saturday, Dec. 19 / Sunday, Dec. 20 at Tennessee Titans TBD TBD

16 Saturday, Dec. 26 / Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD TBD

17 Sunday, January 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings FOX 1:00 p.m.