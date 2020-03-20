Date changed for U.P. Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

The Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame banquet has been postponed until Aug. 21 due to increasing concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had been scheduled May 11.

The banquet will be held at the Island Resort & Casino, starting at 6 p.m. (EDT). Tickets are $30 and must be reserved by Aug. 1 by contacting UPSHF executive director Cathy Shamion (906-885-5739), UPSHF secretary Dennis Grall (906-789-9005), UPSHF treasurer Suzanne Sanregret (906-281-1206) or council members Mike Caruso (906-774-1918), Don Gustafson (906-298-0174) and Dave Lahtinen (906-786-8561).

The 2020 inductee class includes John Barnes, Jennifer (Kangas) Brody, Todd Dagenais, the late Dewey Lane, William Manisto, Al Mitchell, Jerry Racine, the late Victor Turosky, the late Mickey Valesano and Julie (Heldt) Wonders.

The UPSHF council is still seeking two replacements, for Craig Remsburg, who has moved from Marquette to Green Bay, and for Fred DuVuono of Sault, Ste. Marie, who died last year. Anyone from those areas interested in joining the council should contact Grall (906-789-9005 or 906-280-3277).