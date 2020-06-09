California pitcher joins Finlandia Baseball program

Andrew Andrade (Riverside, Calif.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University baseball team.

Andrade joins Jake Amshey (Marne, Mich.), Hunter Futrell (Leander, Texas), Jonah Hunter (Fort Worth, Texas), Elijah Justice (Wildwood, Fla.), Nick Savoie (Iowa, La.), Chase Sides (Millport, Ala.), Jacob Wade (Southaven, Ms.) and Anthony Willey (Fox Lake, Ill.) in the third wave of the 2021 recruiting class. There are 16 total players so far in the class.

Finlandia head coach Evan Brandt

“I’m excited to add Andrew to our incoming freshman class. He is a right-handed pitcher from California. Andrew has played at a very high level with a ton of talent around him. He will provide us some much-needed experience against quality competition on the mound. Andrew does a great job of getting outs and working through a lineup. He will be able to impact our pitching staff right away. I am excited to see Andrew grow and develop here at Finlandia.”