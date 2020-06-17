CCHA names Don Lucia as commissioner

The reconstituted Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), which will begin play in the 2021-22 season, has named Don Lucia as Commissioner, the seven member schools announced Wednesday, June 17.

One of the most successful coaches in college hockey history, Lucia's head coaching tenure included stints at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Colorado College, and the University of Minnesota where he was the Golden Gophers' winningest coach in program history. At the helm of the Golden Gophers bench, Lucia won two national championships (2002 and 2003) while appearing in five NCAA Frozen Four tournaments. He also led his CC Tigers to an NCAA runner-up finish in 1996 and an appearance in the 1997 NCAA Frozen Four semifinals.

"The member institutions of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association are pleased to announce Don Lucia as our new Commissioner," said Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson. "Don has a tremendous background of success in college hockey and his wealth of knowledge, vision and passion for the game was very evident and impressive throughout our search. The CCHA presidents believe Don will lead us to great success and we are excited for what's ahead."

"We are thrilled with the addition of Don Lucia as CCHA Commissioner," said Perk Weisenburger, Ferris State University Director of Athletics and search chair. "I would like to thank the members of our search committee who represented each of the seven institutions that will form the CCHA when we open play in October of 2021, as well as our consultant Dr. Morris Kurtz for his dedication and commitment throughout this exhaustive process. We had several extremely well qualified candidates who made thorough and in-depth presentations to our membership and we thank them for their interest, time and energy."

Lucia coached numerous all-conference team members, All-Americans, conference players of the year and a Hobey Baker Award winner. He earned league honors as "Coach of the Year" on five occasions. He was also selected as recipient of the Spencer Penrose Award in 1994, awarded annually to the top collegiate coach by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Lucia also spent time with USA Hockey, serving most recently as head coach of the U.S. World Junior Championship team in 2013-14.

"I would like to thank all the presidents, athletic directors, and coaches who were involved in the search process for this tremendous opportunity," Lucia said. "The seven members of the CCHA have rich hockey tradition and I am honored to lead them moving forward. I can't wait to get started on building the foundation of the CCHA for the inaugural season in 2021-22."

Prior to his head coaching career, Lucia spent six seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (1981-85) and the University of Alaska Anchorage (1985-87). A 1981 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, he served as alternate captain for the Fighting Irish during his senior season.

Lucia retired from coaching in 2018 following a 31-year career where he amassed a record of 736-403-102 (.634). He is the eighth all-time winningest men's ice hockey coach in NCAA history and ranks sixth among Division I men's coaches.

"Don is highly respected in our game and checks all the boxes with his experience, knowledge and integrity," said Bemidji State University Coach Tom Serratore. "There isn't much that he hasn't seen in nearly four decades as a college coach. He's a proven leader and winner in college hockey."

The seven CCHA member institutions include Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Northern Michigan University.