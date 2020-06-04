Broetzman named MTU Hockey Captain

Michigan Tech head hockey coach Joe Shawhan has named Alec Broetzman the captain of the 2020-21 Huskies. Trenton Bliss and Eric Gotz will serve as alternate captains.

"I approach the 100-year anniversary of Michigan Tech hockey with great excitement," Shawhan said. "I feel that the program is in a very good place with strong talent and culture. Most, if not all, of our student-athletes, have worn letters on their previous teams, and singling out any to serve as captains of our great program was a difficult task.

"Alec has emerged as a dominant force both in the locker room and on the ice. His quiet style is a strength that commands respect. Alec will be assisted by classmates Trenton Bliss and Eric Gotz. Trenton has a fierce will to win and is a vocal leader within the team. Eric is a calculated individual who offers great hockey knowledge to share with young teammates. I look forward to working closely with them to mold this year's team."

Broetzman, a junior forward from Hudson, Wisconsin, was added as an alternate captain before the Great Lakes Invitational in late December 2019. He hasn't missed a game in his first two seasons for Tech, appearing in 77 games with 41 career points on 24 goals and 17 assists. Broetzman and Bliss shared the Gary Crosby Memorial Award as the leading scorers of the Huskies in 2019-20. Broetzman led the team with 16 goals and added 11 assists and was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team and the WCHA Forward of the Week on October 8. He was the captain of the Madison Capitols (USHL) in 2017-18.

Bliss, a junior forward from Appleton, Wisconsin, has played 73 games in his two seasons with the Huskies, tallying 42 career points after 18 goals and 24 assists. He tied for the team lead with 27 points in 2019-20 after scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists. He was named to the GLI All-Tournament Team, and the WCHA All-Academic Team, and was the WCHA Forward of the Week on November 18. Bliss was an alternate captain for the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) in 2017-18

Gotz, a junior defenseman from Hermantown, Minnesota, has skated in 65 games in his two seasons and has tallied 26 points with five goals and 21 assists. He had a breakout offensive season in 2019-20 with four goals and 20 assists, going on a pair of four-game point streaks. Gotz was named to the GLI All-Tournament Team after scoring the game-winner and adding an assist in the semifinal. He was also honored on the WCHA All-Academic Team and was the captain of the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) in 2017-18.

Tech opens the 2020-21 season on October 9-10 against the University of Michigan at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The WCHA-opener is at Bemidji State on October 16-17.