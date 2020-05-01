Bay College Basketball Player signs with Gardner Webb

Bay College Forward Christian Alexander (SO, Dorset, UK) signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play for the NCAA Division I Gardner Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.

"Christian fills an important role for us by adding depth in the post," said Gardner-Webb Head Coach Tim Craft. "He is a physical big who can step in and play some minutes for us. His athleticism and rebounding ability should translate to this level of basketball and we are excited to add him to the class."

The Runnin' Bulldogs finished with a 16-16 record a year ago. Their 11-7 conference record earned them the third seed in the Big South Conference Tournament. After beating UNC Asheville 72-62 in the opening round of the tournament, their season was ended with a loss to the second seeded Winthrop, who won the matchup by a final score of 78-66. Winthrop would go on to win the tournament.

Alexander helped lead the Norse to a 19-10 record in the 2019-2020 season. He scored 13.6 points per game and led the team in rebounding (9.6 per game) and blocks (26). He started in all 29 games for the Norse and averaged 24.7 minutes per game.

Alexander tallied double-doubles 11 times this past season, including a 20 point and 17 rebound effort against Richard J. Daley College in a 72-66 victory on February 14th. Christian was selected to the NJCAA Region 13 All-Region Team for the 2019-2020 season. He was also awarded the Most Improved Player in the 2018-2019 season by his peers.

Alexander finished his two-year career at Bay College with 632 points and 430 rebounds in 59 games. He shot 62.2% from the floor during that tme.

"I couldn't be more excited for Christian," said Bay College Head Coach Matt Johnson. "He has worked incredibly hard the past two years to put himself in this position. To play at the division one level is an awesome achievement. Gardner Webb is getting a great young man!"