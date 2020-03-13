Bay Baseball leaves Florida on positive note

The Bay College Norse Baseball Team (4-8) got another stellar pitching performance from Tanner Halvorson (SO, Eau Claire, WI) to end their spring trip on a high note, defeating the Northwestern Eagles by a final of 3-0.

Halvorson was perfect through six and two thirds innings before a flair to left fell in for a base hit. After hitting the next batter, he settled in and struck out the final batter of the inning, leaving the runners on first and second. He would allow just one more batter to reach when a ground ball found its way through the left side of the infield for a base hit in the eighth. He was incredibly efficient in the game, needing just 108 pitches to get through all nine innings. Halvorson struck out 16 and walked no one, giving up only the two hits. "Tanner was dominant again," said Head Coach Mike Pankow. "Two starts in a row where he was on his game and really kept the opposing team off balance. Once again, he threw predominantly fast balls and was able to locate well. It was a fun performance to watch."

The Norse got on the board in the fist. After Carson Shea (FR, Gladstone, MI) led off with a single, he came around to score on a Jared Crow (FR, Gladstone, MI). A Ben Snyder (SO, Powers, MI) put runners on first and second, but Eagles' starter Noah Couwenhoven (FR, Fridley, MN) struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam. Bay added to their total in the third. Back-to-back doubles by Shea and Lucas Weinert (SO, Gladstone, MI) plated the first run, and Crow followed that with a single to bring in the third run. From that point on the Eagles used multiple pitchers to scatter hits a nd keep the Bay offense off of the board.

Shea finished two for three with two runs scored. Crow was two for four, with two RBI.

The win was the second on the season for Halvorson, who threw a complete game no-hitter on Sunday.

The Norse head back north with a 4-8 record. Their next scheduled contest is on Friday, March 20 in Mauston, WI. They will meet Rainy River Community College at the Woodside Complex for a five game series. Friday's single, nine inning game will start at 5 pm. Saturday's doubleheader will start at 1 pm, and Sunday's doubleheader starts at 11 am.