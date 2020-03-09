Bay Baseball falls twice in Vero Beach, Floirda

The Bay College Baseball Team (2-3) saw their first game slip away late as they lost to Hagerstown Community College (7-1) by a final of 16-6. They were then overmatched in their second game, falling by a score of 25-2 to the Miami University – Hamilton Harriers (3-3).

Bay was able to get on the board first in the opener. Ben Snyder (SO, Powers, MI) doubled in two runs and then scored on a close play at home off of Jared Crow's (FR, Gladstone, MI) RBI single. The Hawks answered back getting a leadoff homerun in the bottom of the first from Rhoan Bromfield (FR, Hagerstown, MD). They also got a two-out RBI single, making the score 3-2 after the first.

That score would hold until Bay starter Logan Bailey (SO, Sault Ste. Marie, MI) got himself in some trouble. A lead off double and infield single put runners on first and second with no one out, but Bailey picked the runner off of first to get the first out of the inning. Riley Jackson (FR, Waynesboro, PA) doubled in the tying run and later scored on a ground out. Bromfield struck again continuing the inning with an RBI triple, and he later scored on a single. In all Hagerstown collected eight hits and five runs to take a 7-3 lead.

Bay cut into that lead in the fifth. Tanner Halvorson (SO, Eau Claire, WI) tripled in a run, and later scored on a single from Crow. After the Hawks added a run in the fifth, the game would take a turn in the bottom of the sixth. After a pair of hits scored one run in the inning, the Norse managed to get a pair of outs and looked to get out with minimal damage. An error kept the inning going however, and the Hawks took advantage. Five hits and seven runs would after the error turned a closely played game into a blowout as the Hawks took a commanding lead. Halvorson would hit a long homerun in the bottom of the seventh, but the Norse would not mount any sort of comeback.

Halvorson and Crow finished two for four with two RBI. Richard Wayka also collected a pair of hits in three at bats. Bailey took the loss on the mound, going four innings and giving up 11 hits, one walk, and seven runs, while striking out eight. Jackson Bower (FR, Bark River, MI) pitched two innings in relief. He gave up nine runs, but only one of those were earned, as we gave up nine hits and one walk.

In the night cap it was the Harriers that got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Bay answered back with a two-RBI single from Snyder. That would be all the offense the Norse would get as Miami-Hamilton's starter Caleb Caudill (JR, Middletown, OH) settled in and kept the Bay offense off balance throughout. He ended up pitching seven innings and giving up five hits, one walk, and just the two unearned runs. He struck out four in that time.

Meanwhile the Miami-Hamilton hitters were too much for Bay pitching. They collected 27 hits and crossed the plate 25 times. Nine of those hits were for extra bases.

Carson Shea (FR, Gladstone, MI) got the start on the mound and ended up with the loss in five innings of work.

The Norse return to action on Tuesday afternoon with a doubleheader against ASA College (Miami). The first pitch is scheduled for 1:30 pm in Lake Worth, Florida.