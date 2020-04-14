14 Tech Nordic skiers honored for academics

The Michigan Tech Nordic ski team had 14 Huskies named to the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association (USCSCA) All-Academic Team. Tech's 14 honorees tied for the most in the country among Nordic programs.

To qualify for the team, skiers must have a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average and participate at one of three NCAA Regional Championships. Earning All-Academic honors were:

Amanda Kautzer, Biomedical Engineering

Anabel Needham, Environmental Engineering

Henriette Semb, Engineering Management

Mark Ousdigian, Mechanical Engineering

Josh Albrecht, Mechanical Engineering

Patrick Acton, Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Reid Goble, Biological Sciences

Somer Schrock, Mechanical Engineering

Sarah Goble, Economics

Brad Baas, Mechanical Engineering

Mitch DeLong, Management

Emma Albrecht, Business

Tres Green, Accounting

Aleksi Leino, Mechatronics

The 14 Huskies join the combined 51 skiers from the six-team Central Collegiate Ski Association and are a part of the 276 total student-athletes to receive All-Academic honors.