14 Tech Nordic skiers honored for academics

DENVER, Co. The Michigan Tech Nordic ski team had 14 Huskies named to the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association (USCSCA) All-Academic Team. Tech's 14 honorees tied for the most in the country among Nordic programs.
To qualify for the team, skiers must have a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average and participate at one of three NCAA Regional Championships. Earning All-Academic honors were:
Amanda Kautzer, Biomedical Engineering
Anabel Needham, Environmental Engineering
Henriette Semb, Engineering Management
Mark Ousdigian, Mechanical Engineering
Josh Albrecht, Mechanical Engineering
Patrick Acton, Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Reid Goble, Biological Sciences
Somer Schrock, Mechanical Engineering
Sarah Goble, Economics
Brad Baas, Mechanical Engineering
Mitch DeLong, Management
Emma Albrecht, Business
Tres Green, Accounting
Aleksi Leino, Mechatronics
The 14 Huskies join the combined 51 skiers from the six-team Central Collegiate Ski Association and are a part of the 276 total student-athletes to receive All-Academic honors.