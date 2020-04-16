Zyburt seeking re-election as Marquette County Sheriff

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt is announcing he'll run for re-election in November. Zyburt has served as Marquette County Sheriff for nearly the past three and a half years.

During that time Zyburt says they've added new programs and a K-9 unit. They've also improved technology at the county jail by getting a body scanner to screen for contraband and secured more than a million dollars in grant money for law enforcement.

"I would hope that the people look at everything I've done and not just one particular thing, the programs, the money we've brought all of that, I'm looking forward to the future and I hope to get the support of all the people of Marquette County again," Zyburt said.

Zyburt also says, if re-elected he'd like to continue efforts to secure funding for a new county jail. According to the county clerks office there's one challenger for Zyburt, Joseph Kozub.

