Zero Degress Art Gallery in Marquette offering 'window shopping' sale

If you're looking for an artistic gift for mom this year, the Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette has you covered.

Through, Saturday they're hosting a window shopping sale.

In the front window are various artists works from jewelry and sculpture to paintings and photography.

You can take note of the number of the piece you want, then call the gallery and set up a time for pick up.

"We figured since it's Mother's Day it's a good opportunity, a lot of women we know like the jewelry and things that we have here and some of the fiber stuff and a lot of the artwork, and we wanted to make sure we had a way people could come and get stuff even though we can't have people in the store right now," said Gallery Member, Michele Tuccini.

Pickups can be done through Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. and Saturday between 3 and 5 p.m. You must purchase online and the artwork will be brought out to your vehicle.

The gallery has about 40 members.

For more information about the gallery, click here or call 906-228-3058.

