Advertisement

Youth tennis camp kicks off in Marquette

By Donny Miller
Published: Jun. 14, 2016 at 5:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A six-week long youth tennis camp kicked off on Tuesday.

The camp is part of the United States Tennis Assosciation. Members come from both Marquette and Ishpeming with this particular camp having the largest market in Michigan last year. There are two age divisions with five through eight and nine and ten year olds. Each kid that signs up receives a racket, ball, and t-shirt.

"I started playing tennis when I was ten years old and just fell in love with this sport, and I enjoy playing, I love teaching it, I love working with the kids," said Josh Kitto, teaching pro. "Besides kid's programs, I run adult programs too. I run them Thursday nights. Adults start restarted USTA initiative and it's just a great time to spend your summer, getting active, getting out there, and having fun."

The youth camp runs every Tuesday until July 12.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Dump truck driver dies in crash in Marinette County.
Dump truck driver dies in two-vehicle crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
WLUC File Photo
Ishpeming Police respond to incident downtown

Latest News

Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers
Alger County Kiwanis begin experimental summer recycling program
Alger County Kiwanis begin experimental summer recycling program
Tennis camps offered at Marquette High School
Tennis camps offered at Marquette High School