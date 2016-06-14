Youth tennis camp kicks off in Marquette

A six-week long youth tennis camp kicked off on Tuesday.

The camp is part of the United States Tennis Assosciation. Members come from both Marquette and Ishpeming with this particular camp having the largest market in Michigan last year. There are two age divisions with five through eight and nine and ten year olds. Each kid that signs up receives a racket, ball, and t-shirt.

"I started playing tennis when I was ten years old and just fell in love with this sport, and I enjoy playing, I love teaching it, I love working with the kids," said Josh Kitto, teaching pro. "Besides kid's programs, I run adult programs too. I run them Thursday nights. Adults start restarted USTA initiative and it's just a great time to spend your summer, getting active, getting out there, and having fun."

The youth camp runs every Tuesday until July 12.