UPDATE: Yankee Air Museum, Michigan Freedom Center launch 2020 MI Freedom Tour

UPDATED RELEASE: Monday, May 11

2020 is the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

To commemorate the preservation of our freedom through the sacrifices of the people of Michigan, the MI Freedom Center and the Yankee Air Museum teamed up to launch the Michigan Freedom Tour.

The MI Freedom Tour plans, like many of our plans, have been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 orders. The organizations still plan to conduct the tour, but with changes to the number and location of stops.

The current MI Freedom Tour schedule is listed below.

﻿Flights are set to launch from a total of 7 sites across Michigan (as of May 11):

1. July 15: Escanaba – Delta County Airport (B-25 or C-47)

2. July 16: Iron Mountain – Ford Airport (B-25 or C-47)

3. July 18: Muskegon – Muskegon County Airport (B-17)

4. August 1: Ypsilanti – Willow Run Airport Airport (B-17)

5. August 2: Muskegon – Muskegon County Airport (C-47)

6. August 14: Grayling/Traverse City – Cherry Capital Airport (B-25)

7. September 2: Grand Rapids/Grandville - Kent County Airport (B-17 or B-25 or C-47

Click here for the latest flight schedule.

Organizers are still seeking sponsors for the tour. In light of the current COVID-19 orders and the associated impact on businesses across our state and nation, it is more difficult than ever to find sponsors. If you know of people or organizations who have weathered the storm well, please encourage them to provide the ride of a lifetime for some of our veterans.

For more information, we can be reached via phone at 313-744-7507, via email at Freedom@MIFreedomcenter.org or via the web at MI Freedom Tour.

----------

ORIGINAL RELEASE: Tuesday, February 11

2020 is the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

Michigan played a vital role in this victory. Not only did over 600,000 Michigan residents serve in World War II, the entire state of Michigan played a critical role in our victory as the Arsenal of Democracy.

To commemorate the preservation of our freedom through the sacrifices of the people of Michigan, the MI Freedom Center and the Yankee Air Museum are teaming up to launch the Michigan Freedom Tour!

The Michigan Freedom Tour will give veterans across Michigan a special opportunity to fly aboard one of the Yankee Air Museum’s vintage WWII aircraft – the Yankee Lady (B-17 Flying Fortress), the Yankee Warrior (B-25 Mitchell), or Hairless Joe (C-47).

Flights are set to launch from a total of 9 sites across Michigan (as of February 11):

1. May 14: Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti/Canton – Willow Run Airport (B-17)

2. June 24: Detroit/Grosse Pointe – Coleman Young Municipal Airport (B-25)

3. July 1: Midland/Bay City/Saginaw - MBS International Airport (B-17)

4. July 15: Escanaba – Delta County Airport (B-25 or C-47)

5. July 16: Iron Mountain – Ford Airport (B-25 or C-47)

6. July 18: Muskegon – Muskegon County Airport (B-17)

7. August 6: Pontiac/Clarkston - Oakland County International Airport (C-47)

8. August 14: Grayling/Traverse City – Cherry Capital Airport (B-25)

9. September 2: Grand Rapids/Grandville - Kent County Airport (B-17 or B-25 or C-47)

If you love freedom, you’ll love the sights and sounds unique to these classic aircraft.

If you would like to learn more about how you can give a veteran that you love the opportunity to fly for free on one of these amazing aircraft, we would love to hear from you.

Also, please note that these flights are made possible via our generous tour, site, and flight sponsors.

Proceeds from these sponsorships will not only provide flight opportunities for our veterans of all eras, they will also help build a permanent home for these vintage aircraft.

We are still seeking sponsors and would love to add you to our list. If you would like to recognize the service of our veterans and provide a home for these classic warbirds, we would love to promote your organization as a sponsor!

