YMCA offers online workouts for the community

Even though we’re told to stay home and stay away from people, it’s important to stay healthy.

The Northern Lights YMCA launched a new website to stay active while at home. The YMCA 360 website is free for everyone – not just members.

It features videos on anything from yoga to boxing and you don’t need any fancy equipment to do these workouts.

“Maybe if you don’t have hand weights at home we can supplement that with some soup cans. We’ll get creative because that’s what we’re trained to do. And that y will step in when we’re needed the most,” said Amy Fudala, Northern Lights YMCA Health and Wellness Coordinator.

Amy encourages families to get their kids involved in their workouts as well.

Click here to access the YMCA 360 website.

