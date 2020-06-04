YMCA of Marquette reopens for outdoor exercise and childcare

The YMCA of Marquette is preparing to open its doors and welcome customers again with outside exercise and childcare starting on Monday.

“We are really excited to just be connecting with the community again and our members,” said Jenna Zdunek, CEO of YMCA of Marquette County. “Hopefully this facility will be open, but we are excited that we are at least going to have the little ones inside and day camp. We‘re really being diligent and careful to make sure that we are taking every precaution.”

Precautions include six feet of spacing for outdoor exercise as well as bringing your own towel, water and mat.

The YMCA says day camp will restart on June 15th.

“The kids can come back and have a fun summer. Be able to get outdoors a lot and just enjoy themselves and be around kids again,” said Zdunek.

On the inside they are preparing for a potential full reopening by spacing exercise bikes six feet apart as they hope to see members on them again sometime soon.

“We got lots of masks and all of our cleaning products so basically whenever we are allowed to reopen, and the Governor lets us, we will be ready and it will be safe,” Zdunek stated.

When it comes to reopening the indoor facilities there are still a lot of unknowns, but Zdunek says safety is a top priority.

“Recommending members to keep that six feet social distance. We do have plexiglass glass at our front desk at both our facility here as well as the facility in Negaunee. We have these masks for all the staff. We are not sure what is going to be required. If members will wear masks or not, some may just choose to.”

When the inside is allowed to reopen, the staff is considering closing midday for a cleaning period, but for now, they are looking forward to seeing members again outside.

“People are so excited. I have received so much feedback and it’s wonderful because it’s been going on more than two and a half months now,” Zdunek said. “Just to connect with people again, I cannot wait and I know our members are really, really excited.”

View the outdoor exercise schedule here: https://www.facebook.com/ymcamqt/.