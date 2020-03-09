YMCA of Marquette County seeks cancer survivors to take part in free Livestrong exercise program

The YMCA of Marquette County is looking for cancer survivors to be a part of their annual Livestrong program.

Livestrong at the YMCA is a free 12 week program that helps cancer survivors get back into physical and emotional shape. Over the course of the 12 weeks, survivors will regain their range of motion and fight muscle atrophy. They'll also have a chance to meet and converse with other survivors.

“It's also about relationship building, you're with a whole lot of other survivors,” said Rachel Berglund, membership and West End director for the YMCA of Marquette County. “There's a lot of camaraderie and encouragement from the instructors of course, and also from the group.”

Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting March 17. To sign up just call the YMCA at (906) 227-9622.

