YMCA of Marquette County needs support to offer all programs after COVID-19 closure

The YMCA of Marquette County is asking for your help during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Y is currently closed under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, they're still in need of monetary donations.

In addition to the workout facility, donations help fund many of the programs it offers during the year. These include fitness classes and and youth programs.

When they're able to open again, the Y wants to offer the same programs.

"We know that it's going to be imperative that our members and our supporters that are able, can continue to support us now while everything is shut down, in order to ensure that we are able to provide the best assistance as possible for the moment we're able to open again," said GRace Brindle, the Marketing, Events and Fundraising Coordinator for the YMCA of Marquette County.

For more information on how to give to the YMCA of Marquette County, visit its website.

