YMCA of Marquette County, Michigan Ys to hold virtual 5K

The YMCA of Marquette County is joining YMCAs statewide for a unique fundraiser.

The Michigan Alliance of YMCAs is hosting a virtual 5K. Runners from across the state can build their own 5K route.

To ensure proper social distancing, those participating have from June 15 through June 30 to complete the race.

All proceeds from the event will support the YMCA's annual campaign, which helps provide memberships to families.

"As the Y begins to reopen, we anticipate the need for people to have a place to go and be safe and feel supported, and are going to need that financial assistance," said Grace Brindle, YMCA of Marquette County Run Director.

Registration for the virtual race is still open.

For more information on how to register, click here.

