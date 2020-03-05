YMCA in Marquette ready for Glow Week

The YMCA of Marquette County has a bright idea for a fun week to raise funds, called Glow Week.

March 9 through 13, the Y is hosting a number of events themed around glow-in-the-dark activities. They've got glow Zumba, a glow in the pool event, capture the flag, and event a glow Nerf fight.

Money raised during the week will go to the Y's scholarship fund which helps members of the community who need financial assistance with getting a membership or taking programs and classes.

"It's brand new, it's going to be a lot of fun. The Y is safe and fun family place and these are going to be events that hopefully, if we get a lot of interest, we'll be able to do next year as well and years after and it's just our way to give back to the community," said Emmy Holt, from the Marquette YMCA.

Glow Week kicks off Monday with a glow workout session early in the morning. It wraps up Friday, March 13, with the glow Nerf fight. There is a $6 suggested donation for the events.

