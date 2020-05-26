Work continues on Shiras Steam Plant demolition project

The Marquette Board of Light and Power provided an update on the Shiras Steam Plant demolition during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 26.

This week, Engineering consultant Golder Associates Incorporated is on site to assess the property before beginning the bidding process for demolition.

The project could see some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. One major concern is the dropping price of scrap steel, which could potentially affect the overall cost of the project.

“I’m sure it has a lot to do with the fact that the demand, auto manufacturers are down for months on end, they don’t know how quickly they’re going to come back. I’m sure a lot of building projects are being scrapped, and those types of things,” said Tom Carpenter, Executive Director of the Marquette BLP.

Also during the meeting, the board awarded a contract to Marquette-based technology company LucidCoast. The contract is for software assessments and upgrades for BLP systems.