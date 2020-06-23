Work begins on Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial

Three Ishpeming natives are closer to having a memorial built in their honor in their hometown. Crews Tuesday poured the cement base for what will be the Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial.

The statue will honor aeronautical engineer Kelly Johnson, author and noted lawyer John Voelker, and chemist and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Glenn Seaborg. A local artist has finished the scale model of the statue and says he hopes residents will learn from the memorial.

"I always like it when people learn something and also it gives an idea of their heritage, it's their own heritage, and this area is very strong and very rich culturally and in historical meanings and these three gentlemen are definitely a part of it," said Statue Artist Mike Lempinen.

The memorial is expected to be completed near the end of this summer. It's located on Hematite Drive between First and Second streets.

