Woodland Elementary in Kingsford to hold 'Kinder-thon'

Woodland Elementary in Kingsford will be holding a 'Kinder-thon' on Thursday, April 23.

This is to help parents register their student for early kindergarten & kindergarten, for the 2020-2021 school year. They will be able to learn about online registration, ask experts about the program, and learn about theme classes.

This is all going to be done, over the phone, or virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"With everything that's happening now, we needed to look at a new way that parents can get in touch with us, talk to our teachers, get some questions answered,” said the Woodland Elementary School principal, Darren Petschar.

Woodland will also be streaming live buildings tours throughout the event on their Facebook Page.

You can call (906)779-2685 from 2 -5 p.m. central time, to participate. Parents can also register anytime by visiting their website.

