Women’s Health Expo highlights healthy living

U.P. Home Health & Hospice hosted their inaugural Women’s Health Expo at Westwood High School in Ishpeming Saturday.

The full day of educational presentations featured various health experts from throughout the community.

Discussions covered topics like ways to maintain an active lifestyle, healthy nutrition options and more.

Roughly 300 attendees also took advantage of various health screenings, pampering stations and back massages.

It was all in order to help women put health in the forefront of their minds according to Kori Tossava

Director of Community Services at U.P. Home Health & Hospice.

"It’s been going really well. It's a great collaboration of health care agencies, businesses, nonprofits, all getting together under one roof so that if you're a member of our community and you have a question, you know where to go at least for a day,” Tossava announced.

Tossava says she was happy with the turnout, especially considering this was the inaugural event.

"We had about 300 people here. We're hoping to grow it next year. We have a big basket for suggestions so if people attended and they didn't get a chance to do something, if people want to hear on specific topics, please let us know," Tossava beckoned.

Women of all ages made full use of the resources available at the expo. Tossava added that the expo is open to all.

"It’s for women of all ages. Men are also welcome to come. We never intended for this to be a priority of one over the other. Living a healthy and active life is important for men also. You also have a mother, a wife or a daughter. So keep them in mind,” Tossava concluded.