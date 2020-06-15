Woman rescued by helicopter from the Hidden Beach area on Monday after falling

A woman from Montana was rescued on Monday afternoon from the Hidden Beach area in Marquette Township by helicopter.

According to the Marquette Township Fire Chief, the 49-year-old woman tumbled off an embankment and fell about 25 feet, to the beach below.

That meant she was roughly 300 feet down for a rescue.

Her name has not been released, but she reportedly suffered injuries to the head and knee.

Marquette Township Fire, along with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Marquette County Rescue 131 and the Coast Guard all responded to the scene.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.


