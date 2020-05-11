With safety protocols in place, Shopko Optical has reopened in Marquette

After temporarily closing the center to protect its patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Marquette’s Shopko Optical is now open to patients with essential eye care needs by appointment only. Shopko Optical has consistently reviewed and evaluated guidance from the CDC and the AOA, as well as various federal, state, and local authorities, and will reopen its centers in an environment that protects its staff, doctors, patients, and the community it serves.

Shopko Optical staff will take the temperatures of patients and staff before they enter the center with touch-less thermometers. In addition, the center will limit the patient schedule to reduce the number of people in the office at any given time. To ensure proper social distancing, patients will be asked to arrive to appointments alone, and staff and patients will allow six feet of distance between them whenever possible.

Masks will be worn by Shopko Optical staff. Patients are asked to arrive with a face covering of their own. The Shopko Optical team will continue to diligently and routinely clean and disinfect the facility, including eye care equipment and instrumentation, eyeglass frames, and all other common surfaces.

“The decisions to close and reopen locations have been made carefully with the health and well-being of our patients and staff as our first priority,” Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO, said. “After thorough consideration, the reopening of Marquette’s center for essential eye care treatment is the right choice for our patients in need of vision care.”

Essential eye care includes conditions such as injuries or sudden changes in eye health requiring immediate care. This includes vision loss, trauma, redness, pain, the need for an eye exam due to lost or broken eyewear, or other symptoms that significantly affect day-to-day activities. Essential eye care does not include routine annual eye exams, new contact lens exams, seasonal allergies, or dry eye.

For non-essential eye care needs, the Shopko Optical staff may be able to provide assistance over the phone and schedule a future appointment for you or your family. Curb-side pick up of glasses and contacts will be available. Patients may also request to have their eye-wear mailed to their home.

If patients are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, such as a fever, cough, or respiratory symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they will be asked to reschedule their appointment for a later date. Patients should also wait to schedule routine annual eye exams.

As COVID-19 has changed the way centers are able to see patients, Shopko Optical is planning an expansion of digital eye exams. The program was successfully piloted earlier this year, is currently expanding, and will be available in 20 centers by the end of June.

Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, Spectera, Davis, VIP, UWG, Avesis and many more. To certify coverage or book an appointment for an essential eye care need, visit Shopko.com.

