Wisconsin schools closed for academic year

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement last Thursday that both public and private schools in the state are to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

School hallways have been empty and quiet for just about 1 month, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will remain that way for the rest of the school year.

"It is going to adversely impact students, whether it's our school or any other school, whether its academia, whether it's the social interactions,” said Ben Niehaus, Florence County Schools Superintendent.

The superintendents in both Niagara and Florence, said they were not surprised when they received the order that school was closed for the remainder of the school year. They said this is why they have been preparing for numerous weeks.

Both districts, have been handing out or delivering food to their students, and getting curriculum together.

"Ever since March 18th, we've been rolling remotely from the school district, A couple weeks we've been providing work, whether it's virtual of picking up as a drive-thru,” said Nathaniel Burklund, the Niagara School District Administrator.

In Florence, they have a one-to-one program for grades 1-12. So students have complete internet access to the online work. Yet, the superintendent says it is hard being a rural school in this dynamic.

"A lot of operation pieces from the administrative end that is very intense,” said Niehaus.

The schools will focus on teaching students in a 'new way.’

"We are going to continue course, and graduation and other events like that, we will have to make a decision what that's going to look like,” said Burklund.

"The most encouraging thing has been everybody's spirits are high, I'm sure there's challenges and we all have the, we all go through those moments,” Niehaus.

Both administrators urge parents to reach out if they need any help, or have questions during this time.