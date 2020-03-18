Wisconsin restaurants/bars offering take-out only

Wisconsin’s restaurants and bars, now closed until further notice, due to the covid-19 virus.

Many places including, Tavern on Central in Florence Wisconsin, are still doing take-out. But it's different circumstance for owners.

"We're still trying to wrap our head around all of it. We haven't really felt the impact yet, but I feel as weeks come, we for sure will. We have to be creative now, we are going to implement all our special but try to be creative and do more,” said the owner, Dion Mills.

Mills says while the building is empty, she will be there for any food needs. The restaurant will still have their specials, and happy hour deals.

