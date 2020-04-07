Wisconsin holds presidential primaries and elections for state and local offices

As more than a dozen other states delayed their elections due to coronavirus fears, Wisconsin held its presidential primaries and elections for many state and local offices on Tuesday.

According to the Florence County Clerk, the towns in Florence County are responsible for holding their own elections. Each space, has been designated sanitary, and all workers are in masks or behind Plexiglas.

The county clerk, Donna Trudell says, that each voter will take a pen with them, after they use it.

Some poll locations, even have hand-washing stations, inside. The 6 feet social-distancing rule, will be followed.

According to the town of Florence, they have only seen about twenty voters, as of noon central time. This year, there has been many absentee ballots.

“The town of Florence will usually see about 250 absentees and they are somewhere at a little over the 500 mark, so they’ve doubled. It will be interesting to see what happens,” said Trudell.

When polls close, the locations will be shut down and sanitized.

Totals will be calculated after 4 p.m. central time, Monday, April 13.

