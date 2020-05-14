Wisconsin counties enacting 'opening up' guidelines after stay-at-home order lifted

Wisconsin counties are working to set up some "opening up" policies and guidelines after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order Wednesday.

The Florence County Health Department issued an "Order of Florence County Public Health" Thursday afternoon, using guidance from the "Badger Bounce Back" plan.

Annette Siebold, the Florence County Public Health Officer, said hair and nail salons, barber shops, day spas, tattoo parlors, and tanning facilities could open, while using best practices.

Siebold's order also stated gatherings up to 50 people could happen.

Bars and restaurants are also allowed to reopen, with recommended physical distancing and active monitoring for all staff members.

K-12 schools, colleges, and universities will be determined by state guidance, the order said.

Check out the full order details for Florence County, embedded below, or on the Florence County Health Department Facebook page

You can learn more about the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday by clicking here.