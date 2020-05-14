Wisconsin bars, restaurants back in business

Wisconsin bars and restaurants are back in business.

"I was very excited that we were allowed to open. It's the shot in the arm that is needed," said the North Star Bar owner, Dean Neveau.

Many bars and restuarants throughout the state opened their doors, to allow people in. This comes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. The court stated that Govenor Tony Evers, 'Stay at Home' rule was not constitutional.

Many bar-goers are glad they can now visit places.

"I'm so happy to be back, to see friends and family," said a Niagara resident, Debbie Payette.

Now the counties can create their own plans and rules, regarding the stay at home order. The Marinette County Health Department is meeting to figure out what they will do.

"The over-turning I can't see that heppening, I sure hope it doesn't," said Neveau.

Another bar-goer Patti Kittleson, said she feels safe and secure in the bar, and will contiue to come back.

"We're spread out automatically, we're social distanced all the time," she said.

Bars and restaurants have been open in Niagara since Wednesday night, but Florence on the other hand, has already released their policies and health order.

According to the Florence County Public Health Department, bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen, with recommended physical distancing and active monitoring for all staff members.

Maxsells in Florence, has been taking reservations for their opening evening on Thursday night.

"We're able to open up again. It's very, very gratifying, and we have reservations for tongiht, People are really looking forward to dining with us," said Maxsells chef and owner, Scott Ash.

Ash says they have plenty of space for social distancing.

Under Florence County's order gatherings up to 50 people can happen, including in a restaurant.

"We'll be able to accommodate that," said Ash.

With Wisconsin bordering the Upper Peninsula, the Dickinson- Iron District Health Department said they are a little worried about the area opening up.

"People are just really anxious to get out and do things, and if they are allowed to go, they're going to go. They just have to be very cautious," said Dare Deyeart.

