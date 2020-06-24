Wisconsin Silver Alert issued for man who may be heading to Iron Mountain

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a 'Silver Alert' for an elderly man from Juneau County who may be heading to the Iron Mountain, Michigan, area.

90-year-old Clifford Larson, was last seen Wednesday, June 24, around 5 a.m. He's missing from the area of West Pearl Street in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

The Silver Alert says Larson is a white man, 5'8" tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has green eyes and balding, white hair. Larson was last seen wearing faded work pants; a tan, plaid long-sleeve shirt; a yellow, straw cowboy hat and glasses.

Larson is driving a red, 2011 Toyota Camry, with Michigan license plate 1593K8.

The Wisconsin DOJ says Larson left his residence, intending to drive to property in Iron Mountain, but he has not driven in many months due to cognitive health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Lisbon Police Department at 608-847-9411 or local law enforcement.