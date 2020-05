Wisconsin is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to residents and workers in the state. The Wisconsin National Guard was at the Natural Resource Center Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT, in Florence, to offer testing.

All first responders could be tested, and anyone 5 years or older, with one symptom of the virus. High risk individuals, over the age of 65 were also able to be tested.

It is part of the state's process to fight against the virus.