Wisconsin Gov. Evers orders closure of all public schools across the state

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools to close by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a move that will affect nearly a million students and their families for at least the next several weeks.

The order marks what’s likely the first time in state history that a governor has forced every school in the state to close in the face of a public health emergency.

State Department of Public Instruction spokesman Chris Bucher said an archive search Friday turned up no other instances of statewide closures under such circumstances.

The governor set April 6 as a potential reopening date, but that’s uncertain given the virus’ spread.

State health officials announced earlier Friday that the number of confirmed infections in the state had more than doubled over the previous 24 hours.

Even if the closure lasts only a few weeks, it raises far-reaching questions for the roughly 975,664 students spread across the state’s public and private schools.

Students who lack broadband access may be left out if districts opt for online instruction models. Parents will have to scramble to find child care or arrange to work from home, potentially risking their paychecks or employment.

Low-income students who rely on school meals will have to find other sources of food. And it’s unclear whether teachers and faculty will be able come in to work.

If the closure stretches into the spring it could jeopardize state assessment tests, final exams and graduations. Districts may have to seek a waiver from the minimum hours of instruction mandated in state law or stretch the school year into the summer.

State health officials said during a conference call with reporters ahead of Evers’ order that they want to slow the spread of the virus to ensure the state’s health care system isn’t overwhelmed with cases.

Evers, a former state schools superintendent and teacher, said in a statement that he didn’t make the decision to close schools lightly.

“Keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” the governor said, referring to the disease the caused by the coronavirus.

At least nine other states have closed schools in response to the virus’ spread, including Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia and Louisiana.

More than a dozen suburban Milwaukee districts closed their schools Friday ahead of Evers’ decision. They said in a joint statement that the closures will begin Monday and will run until at least April 13.

