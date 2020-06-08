Wisconsin DNR to hold Lake Superior management virtual meeting June 23

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual public meeting later this month to discuss the management of Lake Superior’s unique resources.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Members of the public can access the meeting via Skype or by calling 1-866-715-6499 and entering the passcode: 8395854504#.

The virtual meeting will include:

- Creel survey results

- Bycatch monitoring during commercial fishing

“Creel surveys and commercial bycatch results were topics that were routinely asked about during the development of the Lake Superior Fisheries Management Plan, and we felt that this was a good time to talk about the results of our recent surveys,” said Brad Ray, DNR Lake Superior Fisheries Supervisor. “This meeting will also allow us to update the public on the surveys we use to monitor trout and salmon populations.”

Participants will also have the opportunity to give input on any fisheries management topic they are interested in.

Due to the significant, community-wide impacts of the Lake Superior fishery, the DNR actively engages with diverse stakeholders to develop, implement, and evaluate management goals and activities as outlined in the Lake Superior Fisheries Management Plan. This plan was approved by the Natural Resources Board on May 27, 2020.

Additional meeting information can be found on the DNR’s public meetings calendar and information on Lake Superior fisheries management is available on the DNR’s fisheries website.