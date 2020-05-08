Here we snow again: Winter-like conditions return to Upper Michigan on May 8

Parts of Upper Michigan are waking up to winter-like conditions Friday morning.

At least a couple inches of snow fell in the lake effect snow-belts downwind of Lake Superior. There are slick spots on roads and highways, especially hills.

Temperatures remain well below average through Mother's Day weekend. Thursday's high temperature at the Marquette NWS office was 39 degrees. This broke the old record cold maximum temperature of 40 degrees for May 7 which was set in 1980 and tied again in 2010.

