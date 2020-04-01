Why aren't more details being released about Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases?

Upper Michigan county health departments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Corrections are releasing varying levels of detail about each positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

More details about individual cases aren't being publicly released because health departments say the people determined to be at elevated risk of exposure to any specific positive case will be contacted directly by their local health department for illness screening in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

Residents should behave as though the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community, including businesses and buildings that are open under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-21.

Health experts say instead of worrying about details on each case, everyone's focus should be on prevention strategies such as social distancing, hand washing hygiene, hygienic practices when coughing and sneezing and avoiding others when ill.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others. The symptoms of COVID-19 are not your usual runny nose and sneezing.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever of >100.4, dry cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. If you feel well, you do not need to be tested. If you do become ill, call your doctor before going in to the office. Testing will be determined based on a risk assessment.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

• Stay home if they are sick

• Wash their hands frequently

• Avoid close contact with sick people

• Disinfect commonly touched surfaces

• Avoid touching your face; avoid shaking hands

• Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing

Click here for an update on reported U.P. cases.