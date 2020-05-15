WATCH LIVE: Whitmer vs. GOP: Lawsuit over emergency extension to be argued

Both sides of the Republican-led Michigan legislature's lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give oral arguments Friday morning before a Michigan Court of Claims judge.

Republican leaders filed the lawsuit last week, and argue Gov. Whitmer has exceeded her authority in her actions to combat COVID-19. Michigan has nearly 50,000 cases with 4,800 deaths.

Republicans say state laws don't give Whitmer the power to continue a statewide emergency declaration for longer than 28 days without the approval of the legislature. Whitmer disagrees.

The emergency declaration gives the governor the ability to issue other orders, like the stay home order. Both currently expire May 28.

In papers filed before the hearing, Whitmer's attorneys say Republican leaders are trying "to build a constitutional crisis atop a public health crisis."

The hearing begins at 10:00 a.m. eastern in Lansing. Click here to watch a live stream.

Judge Cynthia Stephens will preside over the case. She was originally appointed to the State Court of Appeals by Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Whatever decision Judge Stephens makes will likely be appealed. The case could ultimately end up in the hands of the Michigan Supreme Court.

This story will be updated as the proceedings unfold.