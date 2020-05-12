Whitmer ‘very disappointed’ on delayed vote for gun ban inside state capitol building

The Michigan Capitol Commission has formed a committee to study whether to ban or restrict guns inside the building.

The Michigan Capitol Commission voted Monday to seek input from the Legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The move comes after some lawmakers reported feeling intimidated by armed demonstrators protesting her orders to curb the coronavirus.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the panel can legally prohibit firearms in the Capitol. But some commission members wanted time to study the issue.

A lawyer for the panel said Legislature must change the law to regulate firearms at the Capitol.

During a Monday press conference, Governor Whitmer said that she was disappointed in the delay.

“I am very disappointed that the capitol commission didn’t take action today to keep legislators safe. We’ve heard a lot of stories of legislators who are very fearful of going to work after scenes that we’ve seen play out here."

The governor also says she is concerned about the safety of not only lawmakers, but protesters themselves.

"I’m concerned about the safety of people who continue to demonstrate and congregate without wearing masks and without best practices. I’m increasingly concerned about the violent nature of the extreme comments that are being made around these organizations and groups that are coming together," Whitmer said.

Gary Randall, the chairman of the Michigan Capitol Commission, promised to meet soon and take an "aggressive" schedule toward resolving the issue.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote a formal opinion stating that the panel has the authority to prohibit firearms in the building.

Amy Shaw, a part-time lawyer for the commission says it can only adopt rules and procedures related to the building’s upkeep.