When is a person with COVID-19 no longer infectious? LMAS answers the question

For any person with confirmed COVID-19, the decision to discontinue isolation should be made in the context of local circumstances and current CDC guidelines.

All decisions should be made under the direction of the person’s healthcare provider.

There are two models for guidance, one is time-based and one uses follow-up testing to determine release from isolation. All guidance is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and represents best practice at this time. Decision making guidelines include time-based follow-up testing, and additional guidance for those who test positive but never develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Persons with COVID-19 who have symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home may discontinue isolation under the following conditions:

- At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

- Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

- At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Persons who have COVID-19 who have symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home may discontinue isolation under the following conditions:

- Resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

- Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and

- Negative results of an FDA Emergency Use Authorized molecular assay for COVID-19 from at least two consecutive nasopharyngeal swab specimens collected ≥24 hours apart.

Persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 who have not had any symptoms may discontinue isolation when at least 7 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test and have had no subsequent illness provided they remain asymptomatic.

For 3 days following discontinuation of isolation, these persons should continue to limit contact (stay at least 6 feet away from others) and limit risk of exposing others to respiratory secretions by wearing a covering for their nose and mouth whenever they are in settings where other persons are present. In community settings, this covering may be a barrier mask, such as a bandana, scarf, or cloth mask. The covering does not refer to a medical mask or respirator.

LMAS District Health Department urges everyone to continue to be cooperative with recommendations to keep yourself and others safe. This includes following “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders and social distancing. Remember that some may be infected with the virus and never develop any symptoms but still infect others. By reducing exposure to others throughout all communities, we will slow and reduce the spread of this virus.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms of the infection include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your local healthcare provider by phone.

Other ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19, include handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a cloth face covering in public, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces such as countertops, doorknobs, and handrails.

If you are experiencing anxiety related to COVID-19, please contact the Hiawatha Behavioral Health 24 hour hotline at: 1-800-839-9443. You may also text TalkWithUs to 66746 for the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Hotline.

LMAS District Health Department services are limited and available only by appointment. More information about COVID-19 LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. Follow @LMASDHD on Facebook for the latest updates.