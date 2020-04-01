What you need to know for National Census Day

For the state of Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Wednesday, April 1, “Take a Break and Be Counted” Day to encourage Michiganders to take 10 minutes out of their day to complete the 2020 Census.

Victoria Leonhardt, Be Counted MI UP Coordinator, says we are far from the state's 82% participation goal.

As of March 30, Michigan's response was at 41%, and even lower in the Upper Peninsula. Dickinson County is leading in the U.P. with 39% participation, while Keweenaw County has the least participation of 9%. Check out the response rates here for current numbers.

Leonhardt says community programs that help our citizens are determined by the census; programs include Head Start Programs, free and reduced school lunches, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. The results also determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

Filling out the census is easy. Michiganders can fill out their form by regular mail, phone and online.

COVID-19 has impacted the 2020 Census timeline. The portal to respond to will be open until August 16.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 reinforces the critical importance of completing the 2020 Census to support our public health and disease prevention programs,” Whitmer said. “Federal tax dollars are allocated based on the census count that support Medicaid, Medicare, SCHIP and health care centers. It also determines how much federal funding is allotted to Michigan for our schools, infrastructure and public safety. Our job is to make sure Michigan has an accurate and complete count.”