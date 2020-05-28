Westwood High School seniors celebrate graduation with parade

Westwood High School seniors got to celebrate their graduation Thursday night in Ishpeming Township. 80 seniors from the class of 2020 gathered in the parking lot of the school for a brief parade.

Cars lined up, many of the them decorated, with the students inside as they made their way to Aspen Ridge and back. Family and friends gathered in the parking lot with signs to cheer them on. For the school districts Superintendent it's about helping the students commemorate the occasion amid the covid-19 crisis.

"We're just trying to help them commemorate their school experience and their graduation, this obviously can't replace a traditional graduation ceremony but we're hoping that it will at least give them a little bit of a sendoff and then maybe in the summer maybe we can get them together and do a graduation on the football field if it's allowed," said Superintendent of NICE Community Schools, Bryan DeAugustine.

Seniors across the country have been coming up with unique ways to celebrate their graduation. Congratulations to the seniors at Westwood High School and across the Upper Peninsula.

