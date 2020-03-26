Western Upper Peninsula Health Department reports first COVID-19 related death

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department received notification of the first Upper Michigan death attributed to COVID-19, according to a press release sent out Thursday evening.

The individual was an elderly male Gogebic County resident with underlying health issues.

The Health Department continues to investigate the case.

"Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who have lost their loved one, " said Cathryn A. Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. "This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our residents, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

We need to work together to protect each other, support each other, and slow the spread of the disease."

