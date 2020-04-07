Western UP reports 'influx of people seeking shelter' from COVID-19

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is addressing an influx of people who are seeking shelter from areas that have a significant community spread of COVID-19 and those returning from travel outside of the immediate area.

“The increase in population to our area could place a strain on our communities as people seek out essential supplies,” said Cathryn A. Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “This influx also has the potential to place a large burden on our local healthcare systems in the event that they become ill.”

On average from March 24 through April 5, Mackinac Bridge traffic is down by 61.2 percent, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie has had temporary travel restrictions since March 21.

There are many crossings between Michigan and Wisconsin, and airports still have daily flights.

The WUPHD says anyone returning to the area and generally anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others. All residents, whether full time or seasonal, should adhere to the Governor’s “Stay Home” order.

People should not go out unless necessary for work or to buy essential supplies such as food and prescriptions.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

• Stay home if they are sick

• Wash their hands frequently

• Avoid close contact with sick people

• Disinfect commonly touched surfaces

• Avoid touching your face; avoid shaking hands

• Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing