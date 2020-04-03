Western UP grocery store limits number of visitors, shopping time

A grocery story in the western Upper Peninsula is limiting the number of visitors and time that can be spent shopping in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Settlers' Co-op in Bruce Crossing will be limiting the number of shoppers in the store to no more than five people, said a release sent to TV6 & FOX UP.

The store is also offering curbside pick-up.

"We strongly encourage everyone to utilize the curbside pick-up to get their needed groceries and other supplies," the release said.

The co-op says social distancing will be strictly enforced and shopping in-store will be limited to no more than 20 minutes.This also includes no more than one family member allowed in the store at a time.

Fuel is still pre-pay or pay-at-the-pump but there will be strict adherence to the in-store limit of 5 people, the co-op said.

The Bakery/Deli department hours will be reduced, closing at 4:00 p.m. Regular items will be available, but calling ahead is encouraged if you want something specific.

"If you are using our curbside pick-up, you can request anything…liquor, beer, wine, cigarettes, lottery, hardware, sporting goods as well as groceries…just call, we will shop for you," the co-op said.

Payments accepted will still be credit or debit, check, and cash. Please call 906-827-3515 extension 712, 711, 710, or 718 to place your order. For the feed store please call extension 720 and for propane call extension 714.

You may email your order in to GroceryOffice@SettlersCoop.com.

"We know this is a difficult time. We are trying to do what is best for our staff who is working every day as well as our wonderful community of people that need us," the co-op said. "We are here for you and hope that you understand our need to protect everyone around us. Please take advantage of our curbside service as much as possible. We can all get through this if we work together."

The grocery store encouraged everyone to "Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy."

For more about Settlers' Co-op, visit https://settlerscoop.com/.

