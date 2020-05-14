Western U.P. Health Department to close COVID-19 call center Friday

Due to a decline in call volume, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) will be ceasing operation of its COVID-19 call center at close of business on Friday, May 15, 2020.

According to Kate Beer, WUPHD Health Officer, the current need for this type of service has waned, but it could be offered again in the future.

“The volume of calls has decreased and we believe we can manage those inquiries in ways other than through the call center. If there are

significant local developments related to COVID-19, we can reactivate this resource for the community immediately,” Beer said.

The call center was established on March 16 under the health department’s emergency response plan, to address COVID-19 related questions from Western U.P. residents.

In the two months of operation, the call center has answered more than 700 calls on a wide variety of topics.

“The call center has been a great way for residents to access the most current information about COVID-19, testing, and the state closure orders,” said Beer.

The health department will continue to provide information and updates about the ongoing pandemic and local developments through the agency’s website, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

The State of Michigan continues to operate a COVID-19 call center 8:00 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET seven days per week. Residents are encouraged to utilize this resource for additional information.

The Michigan COVID-19 Hotline number is 888-535-6136.

Complaints and concerns related current and future executive orders should be directed to 517-335-7858.

Information regarding what we know about COVID-19 continues to rapidly change and emerge.

For the most up to date information, visit cdc.gov or Michigan.gov/coronavirus.