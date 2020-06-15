Western UP Health Department to change reporting of COVID-19 testing statistics

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) announced it will discontinue the current reporting format for COVID-19 testing numbers in the five-county jurisdiction.

WUPHD currently reports out based upon information entered into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System or MDSS.

“As community testing has increased, the current reporting system is no longer an accurate representation of the total testing being conducted in the area,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at

WUPHD. “Testing is now done by numerous entities using different reporting platforms. Individuals may be tested multiple times and at different locations. We need to change our reporting to what makes sense for monitoring the virus in our population.”

Beginning this week, the WUPHD will utilize the State of Michigan’s MI Safe Start Map, found at www.mistartmap.info, as its primary reporting system for testing statistics.

“We will continue to report out individual county level positives, recoveries, and any deaths as they occur and as a weekly summary each Thursday,” said Beer.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:

- Cough

- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

- Fever

- Chills

- Repeated shaking with chills

- Muscle pain

- Headache

- Sore throat

- New loss of taste or smell

People should seek immediate medical attention if they have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or bluish lips or face.

WUPHD is working to coordinate their response with community partners. Updates are available at www.wuphd.org. There is a State informational hotline available from 8 AM EST to 5 PM EST seven days per week. That number is 1-888-535-6136. Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

