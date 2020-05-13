Western U.P. Health Department responds to Krupp's Resort reopening

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is responding to the reopening of Krupp's Resort in Twin Lakes.

Krupp's resort reopened recently despite potential penalties for violating the stay home stay safe order. The owner of Krupp’s says the Western U.P. Health Department contacted her over the reopening of her business after receiving a complaint.

The health department says they've received many complaints of businesses reopening. They also say they do not enforce the executive order but have followed up on some of the complaints with a call.

"Sometimes we are doing just a call to follow up to make sure that if people are thinking about reopening that they've read the executive order, that they understand how it may or may not apply to their facility, and what good hygiene practices would be if they were to open," said Kate Beer, Health Officer for the Western U.P. Health Department.

The health department also mentioned that under the executive order vacation rentals are required to remain closed unless assisting with housing of essential personnel.

To view the most recent version of the Stay Home Stay Safe order, click here.